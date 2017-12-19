PSJ to build cryogenic compressor station in Russia
Developer PSJ will build a cryogenic compressor station in the United Nuclear Research Institute in Dubna, Russia. The single-storey two-part hall with a flat roof will have the total utilisable area of 1,731 m2.
The supporting steel structure coated with sandwich panels will offer total space of 15,621 m3. More than RUB 258m will be invested into the project over nine months.
PSJ has already built a 2.34 ha production facility for the implementation of advanced technologies and printed circuit board prototype formation for EUR 46.21m in the location.
