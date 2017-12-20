ČEZ obtains permission for 3rd and 4th blocks at Dukovany
Utility ČEZ has obtained permission from the State Office for Nuclear Safety for the operation of the 3rd and 4th blocks in Dukovany Nuclear Power Plant for an unlimited period of time.
The first and second blocks have already obtained licences. ČEZ has informed that it has invested more than CZK 18bn into the Dukovany power plant’s modernisation and security boost. Additional investments into the power plant’s safety are planned.
The group estimates additional lifetime of existing blocks in Dukovany at at least 20 years, with potential prolongation.
- Login to post comments
Best Czech Christmas Beer in Prague
Best Czech Christmas Beer in Prague - The Pivo Project: Its Christmas time in Prague ... join Jess on her tour around Prague to discover the cities best Christmas beer (uncensored version). This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.