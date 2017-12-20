Wednesday, 20 December 2017

ČEZ obtains permission for 3rd and 4th blocks at Dukovany

CIA News |
20 December 2017

Utility ČEZ has obtained permission from the State Office for Nuclear Safety for the operation of the 3rd and 4th blocks in Dukovany Nuclear Power Plant for an unlimited period of time.

The first and second blocks have already obtained licences. ČEZ has informed that it has invested more than CZK 18bn into the Dukovany power plant’s modernisation and security boost. Additional investments into the power plant’s safety are planned.

The group estimates additional lifetime of existing blocks in Dukovany at at least 20 years, with potential prolongation.