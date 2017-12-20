ČNB: Banks’ profit down to CZK 59.9bn in 9M 2017
Czech banking sector generated after-tax profit of CZK 59.9bn as of September 30, 2017, down from CZK 60.63bn in 9M 2016. The profit from banks’ financial and operating activities dropped to CZK 133.15bn from CZK 139.48bn.
Interest yields totalled CZK 107.96bn. Revenues from fees and commissions totalled CZK 32.87bn. There were totally 47 banks and foreign bank branches on the Czech market as of the end of Q3 2017. This stems from the data made public by the Czech National Bank (CNB).
- Login to post comments
Best Czech Christmas Beer in Prague
Best Czech Christmas Beer in Prague - The Pivo Project: Its Christmas time in Prague ... join Jess on her tour around Prague to discover the cities best Christmas beer (uncensored version). This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.