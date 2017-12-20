Wednesday, 20 December 2017

ČNB: Banks’ profit down to CZK 59.9bn in 9M 2017

CIA News |
Czech banking sector generated after-tax profit of CZK 59.9bn as of September 30, 2017, down from CZK 60.63bn in 9M 2016. The profit from banks’ financial and operating activities dropped to CZK 133.15bn from CZK 139.48bn.

Interest yields totalled CZK 107.96bn. Revenues from fees and commissions totalled CZK 32.87bn. There were totally 47 banks and foreign bank branches on the Czech market as of the end of Q3 2017. This stems from the data made public by the Czech National Bank (CNB).