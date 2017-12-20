Böhnisch to be new head of Krkonoše National Park
Vrchlabi, East Bohemia, Dec 19 (CTK) - Environment Minister Richard Brabec (ANO) appointed Robin Bohnisch, a former deputy for the Social Democrats (CSSD), to the post of director of the Krkonose Mountains National Park (KRNAP) on Tuesday, ministerial spokeswoman Petra Roubickova has told journalists.
Bohnisch will take up the post on January 1, Roubickova said.
After a ten-year work, current KRNAP head Jan Hrebacka will leave.
Bohnisch, 41, succeeded in a routine competition for the post, which was put up on November 1. There were nine candidates, eight of whom advanced to the second round, Roubickova said.
The KRNAP is the oldest national park in the Czech Republic.
In the past four years, Bohnisch held the post of chairman of the Chamber of Deputies environment committee.
A trained teacher, Bohnisch is a member of the Czech Botanical Society and the Council of the Nature Conservation Agency of the Czech Republic.
The KRNAP was founded in 1963. Along with the Polish park on the other side of the Czech-Polish border, it creates the biggest protected natural area in Central Europe.
Along with its protected zone, KRNAP has the area of 55,000 hectares.
The first zone with the strictest protection has almost 7000 hectares.
