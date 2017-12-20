Dachser to open two new lines to Germany in 2018
Logistic provider DACHSER Czech Republic plans to open new lines in 2018. In Q1 2018, the company will connect two more German branches to the Czech market. DACHSER CR will newly operates routes from Brno to Dortmund and Cologne.
The total no. of lines run by DACHSER CR will thus grow to 91. DACHSER CR’s general director and board of directors chairman Petr Kozel has stated in an interview for ČIANEWS that the company will also raise wages and will invest into staff training.
The employee base grew by 7% y/y to 513 in 2017.
