Some 1000 soldiers to attend military parade in Prague in 2018
Prague, Dec 19 (CTK) - About 1000 soldiers will attend a military parade to be held in Prague next October on the occasion of the 100-year anniversary of Czechoslovakia'a establishment, Chief-of-Staff Josef Becvar said in an interview with CTK on Tuesday.
The event will also present military equipment and police officers, firefighters and other security force members might take part in it as well, he added.
The parade might take place in Evropska (European) street like ten years ago.
Becvar said there might be up to 2000 participants, including 1000-1200 soldiers.
Furthers details on the programme and venue should be available by March, he added.
A number of events, including grand exhibitions and commemorative gatherings held under the government's aegis, are planned to mark 100 years of Czechoslovakia's birth.
A special commission is in charge of the military events.
Along with Czech soldiers, representatives of the victorious powers from 1918 are supposed to take part in the parade. Besides, Prague is negotiating with Slovakia about cooperation.
Czech and Slovak honorary military units are to participate in other commemorative events as well to demonstrate the joint establishment of Czechoslovakia in 1918, Becvar said.
It is very complicated to organise a large military parade. Along with the military representatives and other direct participants, the Prague City Hall and Transport Company as well as many other institutions must cooperate in is preparation, Becvar said.
