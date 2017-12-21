CTP acquires brownfield in Stříbro from Waystone
Developer CTP has acquired the former spa barracks in Stříbro from Waystone. CTP’s Head of Marketing Július Hájek has told ČIANEWS that CTP will continue with the approved development of the location.
The project for the revitalisation of former barracks, which includes already prepared industrial zone and other development lots, has supplemented CTP’s project portfolio in the region. The acquisition responds to growing demand in the location.
