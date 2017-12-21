Czech PM hopes Poland persuades EC rule of law is not threatened
Prague, Dec 20 (CTK) - New Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) believes Polish representatives will persuade the European Commission that the rule of law has not been threatened in their country, he said in reaction to Wednesday's launch of a procedure that might eventually rid Poland of its voting rights in the EU.
This procedure has never been applied until now. The EC claims that the Polish judicial reforms undermine the independence of courts in the country. Hungary declared it would veto the possible EU's decision on Poland.
Babis said the Czech Republic will react to the situation according to the result of the talks of Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki and EC President Jean-Claude Juncker that are scheduled for January 9.
"I prefer it that Poland clarifies its positions with the European Commission. Let us wait and see the outcome of the talks in Brussels. We will react according to this outcome," Babis said.
Czech Foreign Minister Martin Stropnicky (ANO) said he believes Poland and the EC would reach a compromise.
"I firmly believe that the problem will be solved in a dialogue between Poland and the European Commission and that a reasonable compromise will be found," he said.
Stropnicky said the Czech Republic respects the EC's decision to launch the procedure, however, this decision needs to be analysed first.
Babis said he had a phone call with Morawiecki on Wednesday.
"I consulted it with him to get to know their position. I think it can generally have an impact on our region and the Visegrad Four. I talked with him about his opinion on this," he told journalists.
Babis said Morawiecki seemed to communicate far better than his predecessor Beata Szydlo, which might play a crucial role. "I believe that Poland will solve the problem and persuade the EC that everything is all right," he said.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Best Czech Christmas Beer in Prague
Best Czech Christmas Beer in Prague - The Pivo Project: Its Christmas time in Prague ... join Jess on her tour around Prague to discover the cities best Christmas beer (uncensored version). This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.