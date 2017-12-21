Saturday, 23 December 2017

EducationMin to have CZK 176.1m budget for 2018

21 December 2017

Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports will have a budget of almost CZK 169bn (excl. EU contribution) for 2018, up CZK 21bn y/y. The budget incl. EU funding totals CZK 176.1bn.

The extra money is designed primarily for systematic raising of pedagogic and non-pedagogic workers’ tariff salaries, university budgets, capacity of nursery and elementary schools and support for sports.

The Chamber of Deputies approved on December 19, 2017, as part of the adjusting proposals to the 2018 state budget, CZK 300m extra for nursery and elementary schools and CZK 100m for special schools.