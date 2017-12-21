KPMG: 51% of firms report non-financial indicators
The share of companies reporting non-financial indicators in the Czech Republic grew to 51% in 2017 from 43% in the previous two years. This stems from a survey by KPMG, according to which Czech companies are among the least transparent in the world and the region in non-financial indicator reporting.
Traditionally, leaders in non-financial reporting include companies from the UK, Japan and India, where non-financial indicators are made public by almost 100% of companies. Slovak firms report the data in 55% of cases, up from 48% in 2016.
KPMG has added that organisations of public interest are obliged to report their non-financial indicators since 2017.
