Saturday, 23 December 2017

KPMG: 51% of firms report non-financial indicators

CIA News |
21 December 2017

The share of companies reporting non-financial indicators in the Czech Republic grew to 51% in 2017 from 43% in the previous two years. This stems from a survey by KPMG, according to which Czech companies are among the least transparent in the world and the region in non-financial indicator reporting.

Traditionally, leaders in non-financial reporting include companies from the UK, Japan and India, where non-financial indicators are made public by almost 100% of companies. Slovak firms report the data in 55% of cases, up from 48% in 2016.

KPMG has added that organisations of public interest are obliged to report their non-financial indicators since 2017.