Old textile plant in Krnov damaged by fire
Krnov, North Moravia, Dec 20 (CTK) - Czech firefighters succeeded in getting under control a fire of the former textile plant Karnola in Krnov, which has been put on the list of the national cultural heritage in 2010, after four hours last night, their spokesman Jakub Kozak said.
About 90 professional and voluntary firefighters fought the fire that broke at before 16:00.
Apart from a firefighter who suffered light burns, nobody has been injured in the fire that caused damage of several millions of crowns, according to the rough estimates.
"We do not yet know either the cause or the damage, which will be high with regards to the historical value of the building," Kozak said.
Krnov town hall spokeswoman Dita Cirova said the biggest flames were in the part of the plant in which there were old weaving machine and a large archive of textile samples from 1870.
The fire damaged the first of the building that is owned by the town, while the other part that belongs to an archive remained untouched by it. The archive recently completed a large reconstruction of its part of the former plant costing 40 million crowns in total.
