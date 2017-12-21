Právo: Czechs often marry repeatedly
Prague, Dec 20 (CTK) - Second and third-order marriages, in which the brides and bridegrooms say their "yes" for another time, have accounted for roughly one-quarter of all newly concluded marriages in recent years, daily Pravo writes on Wednesday, referring to the data of the Czech Statistical Office (CSU).
The number of these spouses ranges at around 12,000-13,000 a year, the CSU said.
However, psychologists and lawyers warn that a second or third marriage is not only an affair of the bride and bridegroom, Pravo writes.
Another marital union can have a major impact on family relations, creating relatives from the people who did not know one another at all even against their will, it adds.
This can cause confusion in inheritance matters, Pravo writes.
In the wedding ceremony, the spouses who say their repeated "yes" are often accompanied by their children, who often acquire automatically a second "mum or dad" and other relatives by the second marriage of their parents, it adds.
Along with the new parents, they gain new half-brothers and sisters they actually never asked for.
They can also get new siblings subsequently, when new children are born in the new marriage, Pravo writes.
"Our family is quite wide," the daily quotes a 12-year-old boy.
"My father has remarried and now I have two small brothers, another granny and another granddad," he added.
"My mother has married a guy who had children from his three previous relationships," the boy said.
"In all, I have six grannies, which is profitable at my birthdays and Christmas," he added.
"Due to a high number of divorces (around one half of all marriages are divorced), the Czech Republic is a country with lots of children having two 'parents' or two and even four grandparents. This may pose a serious problem for the children," the daily quotes a social therapist as saying.
There are really many children who face complex family relationships, as confirmed by the CSU data, Pravo writes.
In the first nine months of this year alone, marriages with 17,600 children were dissolved in the Czech Republic. In addition, roughly 245,000 children live in households with a lone adult person, it adds. However, they often live with a new partner in a consensual union or they eventually remarry, Pravo writes.
The complex relationships in a newly formed family are often a hard nut to crack for lawyers.
The people entering the second marriage often ask where it is good to have a prenuptial agreement so that the children (their own or half-siblings) do not argue in the inheritance proceedings.
It is best to divide the property between children by a gift or sale while the parents are still alive, Pravo writes, quoting the advice from a lawyer.
