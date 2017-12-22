Gabriela Koukalová is Czech Champion of Sport 2017
Prague, Dec 21 (CTK) - Biathlete Gabriela Koukalova (nee Soukalova) won the title of the Czech Champion of Sports 2017 in a poll organised by sport journalists Thursday night, followed by javelin thrower Barbora Spotakova, tennis player Karolina Pliskova and rower Ondrej Synek.
Koukalova, Spotakova and Synek won gold medals at the world championships this year, while Pliskova was the world's number one player in summer.
Synek is only male athlete among the top six.
The results of the poll in which 217 sport journalists participated were ceremonially announced in the Hilton Prague Hotel.
Koukalova won the poll for the first time. Last year, she ended third. In the past season, she was second in the Biathlon World Cup and won two Small Crystal Globes.
Judoka Lukas Krpalek, who was Champion of Sport 2016 after he won the only gold medal for the Czech Republic at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics last year, ended in the 18th position in the poll this year.
Results:
Champion of Sports 2017:
Individuals: 1. Gabriela Koukalova (biathlon) 1282 points, 2. Barbora Spotakova (javelin throw) 1163, 3. Karolina Pliskova (tennis) 990, 4. Ondrej Synek (rowing) 989, 5. Ester Ledecka (snowboarding/ Alpine skiing) 930, 6. Martina Sablikova (speed skating) 869, 7. Adam Ondra (rock climbing) 676, 8. Josef Dostal 649, 9. Martin Fuksa (both canoe sprint) 586, 10. Jakub Vadlejch (javelin throw) 494.
Teams: 1. national five-a-side football team 335 points, 2. Slavia Praha football team 310, 3. Kometa Brno ice hockey team 298.
Juniors: 1. Michaela Hruba (high jump) and Filip Nepejchal (shooting) each 84 points, 3. Antonie Galuskova (whitewater slalom) 60.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Best Czech Christmas Beer in Prague
Best Czech Christmas Beer in Prague - The Pivo Project: Its Christmas time in Prague ... join Jess on her tour around Prague to discover the cities best Christmas beer (uncensored version). This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.