CBRE: Volume of real estate investments will reach EUR 3.3bn
The volume of real estate investments in 2017 will show the second highest figure in history and will be close to the threshold of EUR 3.3bn. This stems from data provided by CBRE, who currently monitors over 40 transactions in the total volume reaching EUR 2.4bn.
The transactions will likely be closed in 2018. The net realised demand for administrative premises will exceed 300,000 m2. The demand for logistics properties will again attack the threshold of 900,000 m2. The highest reached rent in retail will show the highest growth among all sectors of commercial properties (3.7% in 2018).
