Saturday, 23 December 2017

Czech customs officers reveal three illegal migrants

ČTK |
22 December 2017

Ceske Budejovice, South Bohemia, Dec 21 (CTK) - Czech customs officers have caught three illegal migrants, probably from Afghanistan, during a check of a lorry in Ceske Budejovice and transferred them to the immigration office, regional customs authority spokesman Emanuel Breicha told CTK on Thursday.

The lorry arrived in the Czech Republic from Turkey.

Customs officers uncovered the illegal migrants in a transport firm in Ceske Budejovice, where the lorry arrived, on December 19.

"During a routine check of a lorry importing goods from Turkey, they uncovered three people hiding behind a transported machine. Those were men without any personal documents and belongings who probably came from Afghanistan, according to a preliminary inquiry," Breicha said.

The men were sent to the immigration office of the Ceske Budejovice police, which was a regular procedure.

The lorry of a Turkish haulier drove from Turkey across Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, Hungary and Slovakia to the Czech Republic. It underwent many checks, but only Czech customs officers revealed the people smuggling.

