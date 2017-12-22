Czech sound engineer files complaint about police action
Lipnik nad Becvou, north Moravia, Dec 21 (CTK) - Sound engineer Jaroslav Hensl, detained over having played a dissident song in protest of a rally in support of President Milos Zeman, filed a complaint about the police action on Thursday.
Hensl said the police intervention had been excessive.
He switched on the Prayer for Marta song during the rally Zeman held in Lipnik nad Becvou in November within his three-day tour of the Olomouc Region.
Hensl was detained, he spent 2.5 hours at a police station and faces a fine of up to 15,000 crowns.
The incident stirred up emotions and many politicians condemned it as reminding of the practices pursued by the communist regime.
Zeman then publicly thanked the police for the intervention.
The song playing was initiated by a group of Zeman's opponents as their protest against his plan to seek re-election in January. The organisers say they did not want to disturb anyone and that they had informed the police about their plan in advance.
They say they switched on the quiet music to accompany Zeman and other politicians' walking to the rostrum.
According to Zeman, the music was far from quiet.
"In these days, we filed a complaint with the Regional Court in Ostrava, north Moravia. It is a complaint against the police and the Interior Ministry," Hensl said.
