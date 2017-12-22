Dr.Max acquired A&D Pharma, it will have 631 pharmacies in Romania
International pharmacy chain Dr.Max has acquired group A&D Pharma, which owns the Sensiblu, Punkt pharmacy chains and wholesale company Mediplus in Romania. The transaction is still subject to approval by the anti-trust authority. Since June 2017 Dr.Max has been operating 31 pharmacies under the ARTA brand in Romania.
The chain will thus have a total of 631 branches on the Romanian market. In Romania A & D Pharma employs 4,500 people. It ended the year 2016 with revenues totaling EUR 964m. The further development of the Dr.Max group’s chain is likely especially in Central, Southern and also Eastern Europe.
