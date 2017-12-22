Only Communists may back Babiš' government
Prague, Dec 21 (CTK) - It has arisen from the talks between ANO and other parties that only the Communists (KSCM) are ready to think of tolerating ANO's minority government, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) told journalists on Thursday.
The rest of the parties have rejected the idea, Babis said.
Babis declined to speak about the developments if he had the second try to form a government.
He said he had the impression that the Civic Democratic Party (ODS), Pirates and the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) believe they would have good chances in an early election.
However, this is not the best solution, Babis said.
"The parties and movements with which we negotiated have clear proposals," he added.
"They want to stay in the opposition, while we in the government should work," Babis told journalists after meeting the leaders of the SPD and the Pirates.
In the previous days, he also met the other parties apart from TOP 09, whose leaders he will see in January.
However, TOP 09 has already declared it will not back a minority government of ANO.
Only the Communists expressed the willingness to think of tolerating the government if some programme conditions were met, Babis said.
President Milos Zeman has already promised to Babis that if his first government does not gain confidence in the Chamber of Deputies, he will entrust him with the second try to form a government.
Babis said the future developments would be influenced by the January national conference of the ODS and the February conference of the Social Democrats (CSSD).
