Poll: ANO by far most popular Czech party
Prague, Dec 21 (CTK) - Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO would be elected by 35.5 percent of Czechs if the vote were held now, followed by the Pirates and the Civic Democratic Party (ODS) with 11.5 percent each, according to a poll conducted by the CVVM polling institute in early December and released on Thursday.
They are followed by Social Democrats (CSSD) with 10 percent.
Out of the parliamentary parties, TOP 09 and the Mayors and Independents (STAN) would be below the 5 percent threshold to re-enter the Chamber of Deputies.
Compared with the October election to the Chamber of Deputies, ANO has improved its score by almost 6 percent, while the ODS has achieved about the same result.
The Pirates have also all but the same result, while the CSSD is now popular with over 2.5 percent of Czechs more than in the actual election.
The Communists (KSCM) are now backed by 7.5 percent of Czechs, which is roughly the same as in the election.
The Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) would be now elected by 6.5 percent, which is slightly more than in the election.
By contrast, the popularity of the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) slumped by over 4 percent, down to 6.5 percent.
Turnout would be 61 percent, while the actual one was 60.8 percent.
One-third of Czechs said they would "definitely" vote, while another 28 percent are "quite ready" to do so.
The poll was conducted on a sample of 1,049 people between December 2 and 17.
