Poll: Most Czechs dissatisfied with post-election talks
Prague, Dec 21 (CTK) - Some 58 percent of Czechs are dissatisfied with the results of the post-election talks between parties about posts in the Chamber of Deputies and the creation of a new government, according to a poll conducted by the STEM polling institute in early December and released on Thursday.
Some 40 percent of Czechs were preferring a minority government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis' ANO along with another party, while the smallest number favoured a purely minority government of ANO, which was later formed.
One-third of Czechs are satisfied with the course of the post-election talks.
"As expected, satisfaction was expressed most often by voters of ANO (68 percent), who make the only political camp in which satisfaction prevails," the pollsters said.
Satisfaction above the average was also shown by the voters of the Communists (KSCM), while dissatisfaction clearly prevails among the voters of the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL), TOP 09 and Social Democrat (CSSD).
"There is a fairly lower, but still majority dissatisfaction among the voters of the Mayors and Independents (STAN), the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) and Pirates," the experts said.
The poll was conducted between December 1 and 11, when President Milos Zeman named Babis as the prime minister, but he did not have the support for his planned minority government.
Out of the offered options, the ANO minority government was preferred by 16 percent, while one-fifth favoured a majority government of ANO along with the SPD and KSCM.
A minority government of ANO with a different party was preferred by 39 percent of Czechs. One-quarter of them would like to call another election to the Chamber of Deputies.
ANO voters do not have a clear-cut position on the issue. They are split about evenly between the advocates of an ANO minority government without any partner and those who would like another party being in it.
The voters of the CSSD are most split. However, most of them are for a minority government of ANO along with another party.
The option is also most backed by the voters of the Pirates, the ODS, STAN and KDU-CSL.
An early election is also mostly preferred by the voters of TOP 09 and very often by those of the ODS.
