Synot acquires stake in Bosnian Willy Klub
Group SYNOT has acquired a stake in WILLY KLUB. It thus strengthens its position in Bosnia and Herzegovina. According to SYNOT International Limited General Manager Neofytos Neofytou, company’s goal for the year 2017 is to stabilise the current network of WILLY KLUB’s gaming points and raise the number of operated machines from 700 to about 800.
Group SYNOT is active also in Romania, Serbia, Greece and Macedonia, where it recently acquired a stake in the company The Slots. It plans to expand to Croatia at the beginning of 2018.
