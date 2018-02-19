Czech anti-Communist resistance member decorated
Prague, Feb 18 (CTK) - Another five participants in the Czech anti-Communist resistance will receive commemorative decrees and emblems from the third resistance commission, government spokeswoman Barbora Peterova told journalists on Sunday.
On Tuesday, they will be awarded for their membership of resistance groups and spread of anti-Communist information, Peterova.
Captain Karel Simek will be decorated in memoriam for his active participation in an anti-Communist resistance group.
He mediated a contact with the military unit in Milovice, Central Bohemia. The group planned an anti-Communist coup, due to which it was gaining the suitable contacts and joining other resistance and military groups.
Jan Havel was decorated for a repeated crossing of the Czechoslovak-German border in 1949 when fulfilling intelligence tasks.
He managed to form an intelligence group and to gain a large quantity of cartographic documentation of the former Czechoslovakia.
Vladimir Stehlik was decorated for his efforts to form an anti-Communist group in 1954, for having gained uranium ore in order to deliver it to democratic countries and for having provided his flat for an illegal meeting of former members of the Czechoslovak Socialist Party in 1971.
Vaclav Bruna was awarded for constant dissemination of anti-Communist and democratic views and information, a public criticism of the Communist regime between 1975 and 1980 and for having provided the Charter 77 dissident manifesto to his fellow workers.
Josef Stejskal was decorated for his anti-Communist views, for which he was imprisoned.
