Czech special forces to receive new assault rifles
Prague, Feb 17 (CTK) - The Czech Defence Ministry is planning to buy new AR-15 assault rifles for soldiers from the special forces, Jiri Caletka, from the Defence Ministry press department, told journalists on Saturday.
The weapons will replace the same type of assault rifles the specialists use in foreign operations, Caletka said.
In all, they are to receive 350 new assault rifles for about 64 million crowns without VAT.
"The AR-15 assault rifle is bought for the Czech Military Special Forces. The purchase solves the renewal of AR-15s bought in the past in various modifications, the Special Forces use in foreign operations," Caletka said.
The companies can present their offers till mid-March.
According to the conditions published when the tender was put up, the soldiers of the 601st Special Forces Group are to receive the first weapons by the end of the year and the remaining 300 in 2019.
In other units, the Czech military primarily uses the Czech-made Bren A1 or A2 assault rifles. Active reserve members are still equipped with the Czechoslovak-made Sa vz. 58 assault rifles.
