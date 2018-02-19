Friday, 23 February 2018

Norwegian Pedersen wins Jizerská 50km skiing race

19 February 2018

Bedrichov, North Bohemia, Feb 18 (CTK) - Norwegian Pedersen and Johansson Norgren from Sweden won men's and women's categories of the 50th Jizerska padesatka 50km international Ski Classics cross-country skiing race in Bedrichov on Sunday.

Results

Men: 1. Pedersen (Norway/BN Bank) 2:05:27,8, 2. Kardin (Sweden/Santander) -46,2, 3. Nygaard -53,3,

Ski Classics standings: 1 Gjerdalen 990 b., 2. Pedersen 880, 3. Nygaard 788.

Women: 1. Johansson Norgren (Sweden/Lager 157) 2:26:47,9, 2. Smutna (Czech/Bauer Ski) -38,8, 3. Lindborg (Sweden/Serneke) -3:46,8

Ski Classics standings: 1. Johansson Norgren 1250, 2. Smutna 985, 3. Korsgren (Sweden/Aare) 845

