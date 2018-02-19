Norwegian Pedersen wins Jizerská 50km skiing race
Bedrichov, North Bohemia, Feb 18 (CTK) - Norwegian Pedersen and Johansson Norgren from Sweden won men's and women's categories of the 50th Jizerska padesatka 50km international Ski Classics cross-country skiing race in Bedrichov on Sunday.
Results
Men: 1. Pedersen (Norway/BN Bank) 2:05:27,8, 2. Kardin (Sweden/Santander) -46,2, 3. Nygaard -53,3,
Ski Classics standings: 1 Gjerdalen 990 b., 2. Pedersen 880, 3. Nygaard 788.
Women: 1. Johansson Norgren (Sweden/Lager 157) 2:26:47,9, 2. Smutna (Czech/Bauer Ski) -38,8, 3. Lindborg (Sweden/Serneke) -3:46,8
Ski Classics standings: 1. Johansson Norgren 1250, 2. Smutna 985, 3. Korsgren (Sweden/Aare) 845
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Paprika (What's Up Prague) Monday, February 19
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague 19.02.2018! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.