Friday, 23 February 2018

Drivers of lorries smuggling migrants across ČR detained

ČTK |
20 February 2018

Tachov, West Bohemia, Feb 19 (CTK) - The district courts in Tachov and in Plzen-jih on Monday took into custody the Romanian drivers and their fellow passengers from two lorries with migrants detained by the police on Friday, judge Michaela Reznickova has confirmed to CTK.

The police halted the two lorries, driving 35 foreigners, including 11 children. The police stopped the first near the town Ostrov, west Bohemia, and the second near Plzen.

The police officers arrested the drivers and their fellow passengers aged 26 to 37. The police started criminal proceedings with them.

The foreigners are prosecuted over organising and allowing illegal crossing of the state border, which carries up to five years in prison, Reznickova said.

She declined to elaborate on the case.

The case is being solved by the immigrant police.

According to a report of the immigrant police, the Czech Republic is neither the main transit country nor the destination of migrating foreigners.

Last year, the number of illegally transit migrants fell by two-thirds as against 2016. In 2017, the immigration police detained 172 transit migrants, while there were 511 of them in 2016 and when the migrant crisis came to a head in 2015 as many as 2,294.

Most of them were from Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq.

