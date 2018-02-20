Flu claims 33 victims in Czech Republic
Prague, Feb 19 (CTK) - A total of 33 people have died from flu since the beginning of its season until the end of last week, mostly the elderly over 65 with other serious diseases such as diabetes, obesity and heart problems, Czech Health Ministry spokeswoman Gabriela Stepanyova told journalists on Monday.
The flu epidemic was declared in the Czech Republic at the beginning of February. By the end of last week, there were 1944 ill per 100,000 population.
Last year, flu claimed 114 lives throughout the flu season.
"Due to the threat by flu, the population over 65 has the vaccination fully covered by the public health insurance," Stepanyova said.
However, only some 5-6 percent of the Czech Republic's population is vaccinated against flu annually. The rate is 20-30 percent among the elderly.
The European Commission recommends that it should be up to three-quarters of the population.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Paprika (What's Up Prague) Monday, February 19
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague 19.02.2018! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.