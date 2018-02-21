Babiš considering going to conference on solidarity in Florence
Prague, Feb 20 (CTK) - Czech PM Andrej Babis (ANO) is considering attending the conference on solidarity in Europe to be hosted by the European University Institute in Florence on May 10-12, government spokeswoman Barbora Peterova has told CTK.
The speakers at the conference are to include the EC and the EP heads, Jean-Claude Juncker and Antonio Tajani, and EU diplomacy chief Federica Mogherini.
"It [PM's participation] is only being prepared, it is not yet possible to speak about any concrete programme," Peterova said.
The annual conference will take place for the eighth time, this year focusing on solidarity in Europe.
The debate will be held within panels dealing with European economic, monetary and fiscal policies, investments in welfare, and issues related to migration, defence, security and also climate change and energy.
According to daily Hospodarske noviny (HN), Babis would like to visit a refugee camp in Italy. He has come up with a proposal that the Czech aid in support of softening the migrant crisis be aimed at children in the chosen refugee camp.
Citing a well-informed source, HN wrote on Monday that Babis suggested that the Czech Republic should finance the construction of a new kindergarten to show solidarity on the part of Czechs despite their continuing rejection of refugee relocation quotas.
The European Court of Justice is dealing with the lawsuit the EC lodged against Prague, Warsaw and Budapest over their refusal to implement the EU-approved quotas.
