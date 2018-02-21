Czech NGO draws up rules for democratic governance
Prague, Feb 20 (CTK) - No government should influence criminal prosecution and impartiality of law-enforcement bodies and, if in resignation, it should only rule the nation for the indispensable time, the public appeal Barriers of Democracy, unveiled by the NGO Reconstruction of the State on Tuesday, said.
The government should not circumvent the civil service law, change the rules to name judges towards the reduction of their independence or try to subordinate the public media, the appeal said.
"The ruling parties come and go, but the rules ensuring freedom and democracy must survive," Pavel Franc, one of the drafters of the rules, said.
If any of the politicians crossed the rules, they would certainly undermine democratic principles, he added.
Further points of the appeal relate to the dismissal of the Supreme State Attorney, the right of the public to information, the impartiality of the Financial Administration, the right to discussion, professional assessment of government-proposed bills and respect for rulings of the Constitutional Court.
The rules were also drafted by former prime minister Petr Pithart, lawyer Karel Elias, constitutional lawyer Marek Antos, economist Edvard Outrata and sociologist Lukas Linek.
The appeal has been joined by over 2,500 people such as some 30 lawmakers, including Prime Minister Andrej Babis and the Chamber of Deputies chairman Radek Vondracek (both ANO) and leaders of the Pirates, TOP 09 and the Mayors of Independents (STAN) Ivan Bartos, Jiri Pospisil and Petr Gazdik.
