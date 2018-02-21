Zeman to meet new Social Democrat leaders next Tuesday
Prague, Feb 20 (CTK) - President Milos Zeman will meet the new leader of the Social Democrats (CSSD), Jan Hamacek, and the new first deputy chairman of the party, Jiri Zimola, next Tuesday afternoon, Zeman's spokesman Jiri Ovcacek told journalists on Tuesday.
On Wednesday afternoon, Zeman is scheduled to meet representatives of the Communists (KSCM) and the anti-EU Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD).
They are expected to discuss the creation of a new government and the current political situation.
Hamacek and Zimola were elected to their posts at the Sunday party congress in Hradec Kralove, east Bohemia.
Hamacek then said he would like to have as correct relationships with Zeman as possible and that he would like to meet him.
Zeman, too, did not rule out the meeting. Until recently, Zeman was at loggerheads with the former Social Democrat leadership, especially with the former party leader and prime minister Bohuslav Sobotka.
Zeman entrusted Prime Minister Andrej Babis in resignation (ANO) with forming a new government after his previous attempt failed.
In the past, Zeman preferred a government created by the election-winning ANO and the Social Democrats with the support of Communists (KSCM), but now he tends to prefer a one-party ANO government with the support of other parties.
Zeman has recommended to the CSSD that it should not demand the posts of ministers, but only of deputy ministers, in the government in the making.
KSCM leader Vojtech Filip and SPD chairman Tomio Okamura have indicated they might tolerate the government if some conditions are fulfilled.
