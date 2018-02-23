Šumava's Modrava builds new tourist information centre
Modrava, South Bohemia, Feb 21 (CTK) - Modrava, a village with 85 inhabitants in the Czech Sumava mountain range, has completed the construction of a new information centre to be connected with Bavarian centres, which is to be opened at the end of April, Modrava Mayor Antonin Schubert has told CTK.
The new facility with a hall for 6.5 million crowns was built within a cooperation project involving 13 Czech villages of the Sumava microregion and of 15 Bavarian villages.
The joint holiday region of the Sumava and Bavarian Forest national parks presented the project last week at the Holiday World tourism trade fair in Prague.
Modrava reconstructed and made a more efficient use of its social centre, creating a centre with a barrier-free access, which consists of an entrance hall, an information centre and a conference hall for film screenings and lectures for tourists, including a permanent exhibition on an archeological site from the early Stone Age. The building also has public conveniences and a wash room. In front of the facility, there is a sheltered area with benches.
According to Schubert, the construction has been completed and electronic equipment and furniture are to be installed before April, when the building is to be approved.
The current information centre, which consists of a single room next to the municipal office, is visited by up to 1,000 people daily.
The new centre should facilitate the provision of information for tourists by implementing information displays on screens.
Schubert said Sumava has become an attractive destination once again and the present-day visitors have higher demands for services than they used to have some 15 year ago.
The Sumava National Park's administration, Schubert said, lacked understanding of the current level of demands posed on villages by tourists.
The village obtained funds for the centre from the European Territorial Cooperation (ETC) programme of Czech Republic - Bavaria 2015-2020 (EUS).
