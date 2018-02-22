Czechs doing better in Corruption Perceptions Index
London/Prague, Feb 21 (CTK) - The Czech Republic slightly improved its position in the global Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) in 2017 after a downfall a year ago, according to the evaluation published by Transparency International (TI) on Wednesday.
However, it is still below the European Union average.
In the TI list, the Czech Republic occupies the 42nd place along with Cyprus, Dominica and Spain.
The CPI evaluates corruption in 180 countries of the world. The first place went to New Zealand, followed by Denmark, Finland, Norway and Switzerland.
According to the CPI, the worst corruption is in Syria, South Sudan and Somalia.
In 2016, the Czech Republic assumed the 47th place along with Cyprus and Malta, but it was 37th a year ago.
The TI gave 57 points to the Czech Republic, two more than in 2016, but eight fewer than the EU average.
The Czech Republic's improved position was only due to some anti-corruption legislation, such as a change in the financing of parties, an amendment to the conflict of interest law and gambling law, having taken effect last year, the Czech TI branch said.
"Rather than the onset of a positive trend, the Czech Republic's current position is due to a stagnation in some observed areas. In fact, the outcome could have been better," Czech TI said.
Negative trends are increasing in the interconnection of political and economic power, it added.
The Czech Republic would be helped to gain a better position by several unpopular, but simple steps, the Czech TI said.
"The political representation must actively advocate the authority of democratic institutions, respecting the division of power, with a stress on independent and professional judiciary and police," the Czech TI said.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Paprika (What's Up Prague) Monday, February 19
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague 19.02.2018! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.