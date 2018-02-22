One World festival to screen 128 films also for disabled
Prague, Feb 21 (CTK) - The One World film festival dedicated to documentary films on human rights is preparing screenings for visitors with different types of disabilities as well, its organisers have told CTK.
It will include films with subtitles for the hearing-impaired, films with audio commentaries and, as a novelty this year, special relaxed screenings determined for the mentally handicapped, people with disturbed concentration and those who want to relax during screenings.
The relaxed screenings will have the sound turned down, the auditorium will have more light and the films will be played without subtitles and trailers, the organisers said.
The festival, which is to be held on March 5-14 in Prague and in another 36 Czech towns after that, sees its 20th year.
It will be focusing on the theme of observance of human rights in the virtual world in a line-up of 128 films from 52 countries, also bringing 120 guests.
"The festival would always bring films on themes that have not been discussed in the media almost at all. This is our identity, and, at the same time, since the last few years, we need to be presenting themes that are being debated in the media far too much," Ondrej Kamenicky, the festival's director, said on Wednesday.
According to Kamenicky, the virtual world is flooded with vast amounts of unverified and false information and the festival wants to help the spectators differentiate them and put them in a context.
A Slovak film named The Cleaner about the life of Facebook content moderators, anonymous people in the Philippine city of Manila, will open the festival. The film will be introduced by its director Moritz Riesewieck.
Americana, a new category dedicated to the personality of U.S. President Donald Trump, racial intolerance, the police role in a state system and to the rights of Native Americans will be another novelty within the festival.
