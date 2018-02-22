Zeman signs bills on e-prescription, lower house commissions
Prague, Feb 21 (CTK) - Doctors will not face high fines for using old paper prescriptions instead of the obligatory electronic ones under a government amendment suspending these sanctions temporarily that President Milos Zeman signed into law on Wednesday, his office has announced.
He also signed a bill enabling to change the number of members of the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, controlling commissions.
Originally, doctors faced fines of up to two million crowns for not issuing e-prescriptions.
Moreover, the amendment is to improve the quality and safety of transfusion preparations in harmony with the respective EU directive.
Under the bill on the number of the lower house commissions' members, which Zeman also signed on Wednesday, the controlling commissions can have more than the current seven members, while the MPs alone can set their number.
It applies to six controlling commissions: those supervising the work of the Security Information Service (BIS) civilian counter-intelligence, the Military Intelligence Service (VZ), the Office for Foreign Relations and Information (UZSI) civilian intelligence, the Financial Analytical Office, the National Security Office (NBU) and the Office for Cyber and Information Security.
The legislation is to secure that representatives of all deputy groups can work in the commissions in reaction to the results of the last October general election in which the record number of nine parties and movements entered the lower house.
