Poll: Three fifths think Czech military is unable to resist attack
Prague, Feb 22 (CTK) - Three fifths of Czechs believe that the country's military is unable to resist an attack, a current poll of the CVVM polling agency has shown.
One half of Czechs, which is 7 percentage points fewer than in 2017, consider the issue of Czech defence immaterial for the destiny of such a small country is decided by the great powers anyway.
Despite this, 88 percent of the respondents think that the country's sovereignty has to be defended at any cost, the poll reveals.
The number of those who distrust the Czech military's defensive capacity has dropped by 6 percentage points since 2017.
As regards the share of those who believe that a country's sovereignty has to be defended, the poll shows results consistent in the long term.
Just like in 2017, 46 percent believe that the Czech military has the level of developed Western countries. More than one third (36 percent) think the defence costs are a needless burden for the state budget, which is the lowest share since this type of a poll was introduced and a drop by 5 percentage points as compared to 2017.
The poll took place on January 15-24 and 1,086 people participated in it.
