Czechs gain seven medals at Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
Prague, Feb 25 (CTK) - Czech athletes won seven medals at the February 9-25 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, that ended on Sunday:
Gold (2):
Ester Ledecka - alpine skiing (Super-G) and snowboarding (parallel giant slalom)
Silver (2):
Michal Krcmar - biathlon (10km sprint)
Martina Sablikova - speed skating (5000m)
Bronze (3):
Veronika Vitkova - biathlon (7.5km sprint)
Eva Samkova - snowboarding (snowboard cross)
Karolina Erbanova - speed skating (500m).
