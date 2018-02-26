Monday, 26 February 2018

Czechs gain seven medals at Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

ČTK |
26 February 2018

Prague, Feb 25 (CTK) - Czech athletes won seven medals at the February 9-25 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, that ended on Sunday:

Gold (2):

Ester Ledecka - alpine skiing (Super-G) and snowboarding (parallel giant slalom)

Silver (2):

Michal Krcmar - biathlon (10km sprint)

Martina Sablikova - speed skating (5000m)

Bronze (3):

Veronika Vitkova - biathlon (7.5km sprint)

Eva Samkova - snowboarding (snowboard cross)

Karolina Erbanova - speed skating (500m).

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.