Three homeless freeze to death in heavy frost in Ostrava
Ostrava, North Moravia, Feb 27 (CTK) - Heavy frosts are likely to claim three lives of the homeless, one woman and two men, who were found dead in Ostrava at the weekend and on Monday, Moravian-Silesian regional police spokeswoman Gabriela Holcakova told journalists on Tuesday.
The men were aged 34 and 43, respectively, and the woman 50, Holcakova said.
The cause of their deaths is yet to be confirmed by autopsy, but there is the suspicion that the current frosts were to blame.
"The men were found lying on the ground under a bridge and the woman on a loading ramp," she added.
