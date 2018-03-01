Communists want bilateral talks with ČSSD linked to next cabinet
Prague, Feb 28 (CTK) - The Czech Communists (KSCM) want to negotiate with the Social Democrats (CSSD) in connection with the next cabinet of ANO, which the CSSD might join, to clarify the prgramme demands the CSSD has raised in this connection, KSCM head Vojtech Filip said on Wednesday.
He talked to journalists after a meeting of ANO and KSCM negotiators.
ANO leader Andrej Babis has repeatedly said he would prefer the establishment of a minority government of ANO. Nevetheless, he has been negotiating about forming a minority coalition government with the CSSD, which would be supported by the KSCM.
Filip said the KSCM has negotiated only with ANO so far.
"Now we have agreed on launching separate talks with the CSSD, because the KSCM has been informed [by ANO] about the CSSD's demands, which it wants to discuss directly with [CSSD chairman] Jan Hamacek and his team," Filip said.
He said he will ask Hamacek to present the CSSD's demands addressed to ANO.
Afterwards, KSCM and CSSD teams will meet for a debate, Filip said, adding that he is convinced that the two parties may be pushing some goals jointly in the programme negotiations with ANO.
He repeated that the KSCM would not enter the government and is only negotiating about its programme.
He said the KSCM and ANO have already reached consensus on points such as the investment in housing, flats from young people and seniors.
The KSCM wants to negotiate about an increase in the minimum wage and the policy pursued by the ministries of defence and justice, and also on foreign policy.
