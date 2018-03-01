Czech PM Babiš selling his property in Slovakia
Bratislava, Feb 28 (CTK) - Slovak-born Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis is selling some of his property in Slovakia, specifically the industrial park along with a manor in the village Cifer, west Slovakia, the server Aktualne.sk reported on Wednesday.
The property is owned by the company Istrochem Reality, associated with Babis, the server writes.
The whole compound along with the heritage-listed manor and a large park are put up for sale.
The company has declined to say how much money it demands for it, the server says.
These are some hundreds of thousands of euros and the exact price will only be disclosed to the serious bidder, Judita Hanezsova, an assistant to the firm's director, said.
Babis's house along with a garden in the village Borinka, he has owned since the 1990s, is also for sale.
However, the house is dilapidated and one cannot reach the phone where a bidder is to receive details, Aktualne.sk writes.
It says Istrochem Reality owns and operates a boarding house in the village Myto pod Dumbierom in the Low Tatras.
Hanezsova said this was a "recreational facility for the employees of the firm Agrofert, but also for other guests."
In its October 2017 issue, the Forbes magazine wrote that Babis, with property worth 88 billion crowns, is the second richest businessman in the Czech Republic.
In the Czech Republic, Babis transferred his agricultural and food group Agrofert and SynBiol company to trust funds at the begining of last year, when he was still finance minister, due to the conflict of interests.
However, as he is the sole recipient of proceeds from Agrofert, Forbes has ranked him among Czech billionaires also last year.
