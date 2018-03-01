V4 may meet Germany, France - Schäuble at talks with Vondráček
Berlin, Feb 28 (CTK) - The Visegrad Four (V4) countries, including the Czechs, might stage a joint meeting with Germany and France, German Bundestag head Wolfgang Schauble told his Czech counterpart Radek Vondracek during their talks on Wednesday, Vondracek told journalists.
He said he and Schauble agreed that they would like to boost cooperation between their countries' parliaments.
The other V4 countries are Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.
"The V4 has been successfully using the V4 Plus format in always inviting another country to its meetings," Vondracek said, adding that it would be good to stage such a meeting with Germany's participation.
"Mr Schauble came up with an interesting idea, saying it would be interesting to try the V4 Plus Two format and also invite France," Vondracek said.
This may have a positive effect on cooperation in Europe, he said.
The European issues and frequent differences of opinions between the countries in the West and the East of the EU were the main point on the agenda of the hour-long meeting of Schauble and Vondracek.
Vondracek said they agreed that it is important that disputes between the Eastern and Western EU countries should not occur.
The Czech Republic may be a bridge connecting the positions of the two sides, he said.
Vondracek (ANO) said Schauble (CDU) showed interest in the situation in the Czech Republic, where, like in Germany, a government is yet to be established following last year's general election.
Vondracek said he told Schauble that a government of ANO and the Social Democrats (CSSD), supported by the Communists (KSCM), might emerge in Prague, which Schauble, surprised, called "quite a leftist grouping." Nevertheless, he said he naturally respects this, Vondracek said.
