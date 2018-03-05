Cyber security to be newly taught at Czech army's university
Brno, March 2 (CTK) - The Czech University of Defence will newly teach its students cyber security, Defence Minister Karla Slechtova told after meeting the university management and students on Friday.
Cyber security will become a part of the studies this or next year.
"We agreed today that new fields of study will be introduced. They will also concern cyber security. This is a crucial issue for Czech society in general and the military cannot omit it," Slechtova said.
The students should study subjects linked to the Czech military concept that will be completed in 2019, she said.
"A lot of data is classified. We thus need high quality people devoted to our country that can work with classified information. This field will be very attractive," Slechtova said about cyber security, adding that the graduates could join the security bodies of the military intelligence or the army.
The University of Defence is a state-run university operated by the Defence Ministry, which has three faculties: the faculties of military leadership and military technology based in Brno, south Moravia, and the faculty of military health sciences based in Hradec Kralove, east Bohemia. The university has about 1600 students and approximately 200 new graduates a year. About half of the 1500 applicants are annually admitted to the university and about one third of them succeed in graduating.
The university's spokesman Vladimir Sidla told CTK that cyber security would be studied at the Faculty of Military Technology.
Last summer, the National Cyber and information Security Agency (NUKIB) started operating in Brno.
