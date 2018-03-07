ANO members for government cooperation with Communists, ČSSD
Prague, March 6 (CTK) - Most members of Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO prefer one of the forms of the government cooperation with the Social Democrats (CSSD) and Communists (KSCM), according to an internal party poll released by Czech Television on Tuesday.
Roughly one-third of them would agree with a minority government supported by the KSCM and the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD).
The poll covered roughly one-half of the 2800 members of ANO who could choose from several alternatives.
A coalition of ANO and the Social Democrats, supported by the KSCM, is a preferred option for 38 percent of ANO members.
The support for a minority government of ANO backed by the Social Democrats and Communists is 2 percent lower.
A one-colour ANO government with the backing of the KSCM and the SPD is preferred by 34 percent.
The poll also asked whether ANO should nominate for the post of prime minister someone else than Prime Minister Andrej Babis who is criminally prosecuted over an EU subsidy fraud.
"Over 90 percent of our members say no to a government without Babis," ANO deputy chairman Jaroslav Faltynek said.
Roughly 60 percent of ANO members are against a referendum on the Czech Republic's EU membership.
