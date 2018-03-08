Czech restaurants to join festival of French cuisine
Prague, March 7 (CTK) - Czech restaurants will for the fourth time take part in the Gout de/Good France festival of French gastronomy to be held on March 21 all over the world, which French Ambassador to the Czech Republic Roland Galharague has presented.
The festival menu prepared according to given rules will be served in 17 establishments in Prague, Brno, Plzen, west Bohemia, and Hradec Kralove, east Bohemia. They include big restaurants as well as small bistros.
"The aim of the festival is to pay tribute to French gastronomy. It is held in all continents in many countries. More than 3000 chefs will take part in it this year," Galharague said on Tuesday.
The project follows up the more than 100-year-old idea of French chef Auguste Escoffier to serve the same menu on the same day to as many people as possible in many towns.
The French Foreign Affairs Ministry revived it four years ago with the aim to present the French gastronomy tradition all over the world.
A French dinner means not only food, but also the art to live and share moments and having a chat together, the ambassador added.
Out of the Prague restaurants, for instance, Atelier Red&Wine and Bila krava (White Cow), serving beef of the French Charolais cattle, will join the project.
