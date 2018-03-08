Remek, another nine astronauts open exhibition
Brno, March 7 (CTK) - Vladimir Remek, the first and only Czech astronaut, along with another nine astronauts opened the exhibition Vladimir Remek - A Road to Stars in the Technical Museum in Brno on Wednesday.
The exhibition was prepared on the 40th anniversary of the first flight of a Czechoslovak astronaut to space, which started on March 2, 1978.
Remek was the first astronaut from outside the USSR and the USA.
The Soyuz 28, with Remek and Soviet astronaut Alexei Gubarev, was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in southern Kazakhstan in the afternoon on March 2, 1978.
"The exhibition maps the event with which he joined the space giants who conduct research space flights," Technical Museum director Ivo Stepanek said.
"Some research on board the spacecraft Salyut was conducted under control of Czech scientists," he added.
He said the exhibition was made for the young generation that should be able to realise historical moments.
The opening was attended by Remek's partner from the training Oldrich Pelcak and Yury Romanenko, who met Remek at the orbital station Salyut 6 within the international Interkosmos space programme.
There were also the Polish astronaut Miroslaw Hermaszewski, East German Sigmund Jahn, Hungarian Bertalan Farkas and other astronauts.
Remek spent almost eight days in space.
Remek was an MEP for the Communists (KSCM) from 2004 till 2013 when he became Czech ambassador to Russia. He occupied the post until the end of January. Now, he is "fully retired," he has said.
