TOP 09, STAN to cooperate in Prague election
Prague, March 7 (CTK) - TOP 09 and Mayors of Independents (STAN) on Wednesday signed a memorandum on cooperation and a joint list of candidates for the autumn local elections in Prague, their leaders have told journalists.
TOP 09 chairman Jiri Pospisil said he would like to be the election leader, but this would depend on an agreement and rank-and-file.
The parties will also negotiate with other entities. The collaboration of STAN and TOP 09 started in 2009, but it ended several years later. They had joint lists of election candidates.
The cooperation is to have the form of a coalition, Pospisil said, adding that the project was open to independent experts and parties with the same approach to Prague's functioning as TOP 09 and STAN.
In the past weeks, TOP 09 also conducted talks with the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) on cooperation in local and Senate elections. However, no agreement was signed.
"A cooperation with conservative and liberal centre-right parties which are pro-European is in the interest of this country," Pospisil said.
The local elections are to be held on October 5-6 at the latest. The Senate elections may be held one or two weeks later.
STAN and KDU-CSL formed an election coalition last year, but it fell apart before the October general vote to the Chamber of Deputies.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
