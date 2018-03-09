Poll: Czechs perceive political situation worse than in 2017
Prague, March 8 (CTK) - The political situation in the Czech Republic is worse than one year ago, but people perceived the president and the prime minister more positively, according to STEM institute's poll whose results were released on Thursday.
The government and political parties were perceived more negatively than in 2017.
STEM conducts this poll once a year and people give politicians and institutions marks like Czech teachers at school, with one being the best and five the worst.
President Milos Zeman received the average mark of 2.82, compared to 3.01 last year. Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) was marked 2.92, better than former prime minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) whose average score was 3.16 in 2017.
Zeman received the mark 1 or 2 from 47 percent of the respondents, Babis from 39 percent of them.
As usual, the work of local authorities was considered the most positively, with 55 percent giving them one of the best two marks.
When assessing the domestic political situation, the average mark was 3.4, while in the past three years it was between 3.2 and 3.3. Political parties received the mark of 3.53 and the parliament 3.32.
Czechs were rather satisfied with health care, the security situation, civic freedoms and opportunities for self-fulfillment. On the contrary, many people were disappointed with respect for spiritual values, living conditions of the elderly and of young families, fairness in business and decency in human relations.
