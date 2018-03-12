Chvaletice power plant's block damaged by fire
Chvaletice, East Bohemia, March 11 (CTK) - Seven firefighting units liquidated a fire that broke out in the B4 block in the Chvaletice lignite-fired power station in the night on Saturday, a firefighting corps spokeswoman Vendula Horakova said on Sunday.
The fire damaged technology worth about 50 million crowns, she said. It took more that three hours to put out the fire, she added.
The power station's director, Lubos Pavlas, said the B4 block has been out of operation and it is still unclear how long this situation will last.
Nobody has been injured in the fire, which seems to be caused by a technical defect. The hydraulic fluid exploded first and then a fire started.
The Chvaletice power plant has been hit by fires repeatedly. The previous fire broke out three months ago in December and it damaged one of the four blocks, which was out of operation until recently, for three months. The damage caused, including lost profits, is estimated at 100 million crowns.
In 2016, a large fire damaged a coal belt conveyor and the plant's tower.
The Chvaletice plan put into operation in 1979. Its electric output is 820 MW. The Severni energeticka firm (Sev.en) bought the plant from the state-controlled power utility CEZ in 2013 for 4.12 billion crowns.
