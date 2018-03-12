Czech school canteens discard up to one third of food
Prague, March 11 (CTK) - Czech school canteens throw away up to 48,000 tonnes of food a year, or nearly one third of the meals that were prepared, according to the Skutecne zdrava skola (Really healthy school) civic group.
Its head Tomas Vaclavik said 20 to 35 percent of the prepared food is discarded according to the employees of the canteens.
About 238 tonnes of food are thrown into the dustbin every day.
Parents of schoolchildren pay for up to 2.5 billion crowns a year for the wasted food.
In its campaign, the group calls on schools to reduce food wasting in their canteens.
Vaclavik said a lot of instructions concerning food waste for teachers and students.
Schools should find out how many food and why is discarded in their canteens and set precise objectives for improving the situation. For example, if they reveal that children do not like to eat cooked vegetables, they may stir-fry it. If children do not like milk or some juice, they may replace it with water.
In total, school canteens use approximately 136,000 tonnes of food a year.
