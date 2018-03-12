Museum of Czechoslovak legionaries to open in Prague
Prague, March 11 (CTK) - A museum of the Czechoslovak legions that took part in the fighting of World War One will open in the seat of the Czechoslovak legionaries' association in Prague this spring, the association's secretary Milan Mojzis told CTK.
In 2016 and 2017, the association prepared exhibitions on the fate of legionaries from WW1 and WW2.
"In the spring, we are going to do what we dreamt of for years, to open a museum in our seat," Legie 100 project's secretary Jiri Charfreitag said.
He said temporary exhibitions will be also be held, related to WW1 or the Czech military missions organised after 1989.
The museum will mainly focus on schools.
Charfreitag said children will go through a labyrinth in which they may experience the life that the legionaries had in Russia, Italy and France, and they may take a look at the equipment that the soldiers used and even use some of it by themselves.
The legionaries' association will also open a research centre and make its library available to the public.
Up to thousands of queries from people asking about their ancestors are addressed to the association every year. All the data that were gathered will be also available in the centre.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Experimental space NoD (What's Up Prague) Monday, March 12
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague 12.03.2018! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.