Students to protest against lack of respect to constitution
Prague, March 11 (CTK) - Czech university and secondary school students will stage a half-an-hour protest against the way in which politicians treat the constitution at noon on Thursday, Vaclav Strycek, from the Theatre Faculty of Prague's Academy of Performing Arts (DAMU) that organises the protest, told CTK.
Strycek said the organisers have addressed first of all university students and secondary school students who have come of age.
He said they received a positive response from Charles University in Prague, Masaryk University in Brno, the Prague University of Chemistry and Technology (VSCHT), the Janacek Academy of Performing Arts in Brno (JAMU) and the Salda Grammar School in Liberec.
The students demand that the president appoint a prime minister who wins enough support from parliament and is not prosecuted, unlike present Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) who is suspected of a subsidy fraud. Moreover, a government that does not win parliament's support should neither take major steps nor make personnel changes nor violate constitutional habits. They call on the Senate to resolutely oppose any violation of constitutional habits.
On Friday, democratic opposition parties criticised the personnel changes made by Babis' cabinet, but the ANO movement, the Communist (KSCM) and the far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) prevented a special lower house session on the issue from being held.
Strycek said the document has not ambition to be a petition. It wants to motivate students as well as other people to get involved in politics.
He said a student forum might be formed which could not only stage protests but also open topics that need to be discussed.
Strycek said the DAMU dean and the student chamber of DAMU' academic senate support the planned protest.
kva/dr
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Experimental space NoD (What's Up Prague) Monday, March 12
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague 12.03.2018! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.