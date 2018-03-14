Thursday, 15 March 2018

Car knocks down four people in Prague, two die

ČTK |
14 March 2018

Prague, March 13 (CTK) - A car knocked down four pedestrians, two of whom, a man and a woman, died, and another two women suffered injuries, at a shopping centre in Prague-Hostivar on Tuesday, the spokeswomen of the Prague emergency service and police, Jana Postova and Andrea Zoulova, have told CTK.

"Our rescue team could not help one woman and one man despite all effort," Postova said.

A 72-year-old woman suffered multiple injuries and a 63-year-old woman wounded her hand. Both women were transported to the Vinohrady Teaching Hospital.

The preliminary tests ruled out that the 67-year-old driver had been under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the police said.

The cause of the tragic accident is being investigated.

The driver was taken to hospital with acute stress reaction, Postova said.

The accident occurred at a tram stop on a traffic island in Svehlova street around 14:30.

The police closed the street due to the investigation into the accident.

Trams are passing through the stop Hostivar Shopping Centre, while buses are detouring it.

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.