Car knocks down four people in Prague, two die
Prague, March 13 (CTK) - A car knocked down four pedestrians, two of whom, a man and a woman, died, and another two women suffered injuries, at a shopping centre in Prague-Hostivar on Tuesday, the spokeswomen of the Prague emergency service and police, Jana Postova and Andrea Zoulova, have told CTK.
"Our rescue team could not help one woman and one man despite all effort," Postova said.
A 72-year-old woman suffered multiple injuries and a 63-year-old woman wounded her hand. Both women were transported to the Vinohrady Teaching Hospital.
The preliminary tests ruled out that the 67-year-old driver had been under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the police said.
The cause of the tragic accident is being investigated.
The driver was taken to hospital with acute stress reaction, Postova said.
The accident occurred at a tram stop on a traffic island in Svehlova street around 14:30.
The police closed the street due to the investigation into the accident.
Trams are passing through the stop Hostivar Shopping Centre, while buses are detouring it.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Experimental space NoD (What's Up Prague) Monday, March 12
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague 12.03.2018! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.